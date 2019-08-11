Two gatherings of Namaz-e-Eid permissible amid heavy rains: Mufti Muneeb

KARACHI: The chairman of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and renowned cleric Mufti Muneebur Rehman said that the organisation of two gatherings for Namaz-e-Eid is permissible due to heavy rainfall hit many parts of the country especially Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

“Two gatherings of Namaz-e-Eid can be organised during heavy rains, whereas, the special prayers of Eid could also offered twice in the mosques situated in densely populated areas. However, the person must be replaced as Imam while offering the Eid prayers for the second time at the same place,” the cleric detailed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the first day of Eidul Azha will fall on Aug 12, Monday (tomorrow), as the Zilhajj moon was sighted on August 2.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman Mufti Muneeb-u-Rehman, who presided over a meeting of the committee at Met Complex, had announced the sighting of the crescent.

The meetings of Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees had been taken place in Lahore, Quetta, and Peshawar to collect evidence of the Zilhajj moon.

Rain disasters in Karachi

At least 11 persons lost their lives in separate incidents following heavy rainfall which created flood-like situation in many low-lying areas of Karachi.

According to the latest reports, at least nine persons were electrocuted since Saturday night including three deaths in Soldier Bazar, Manghopir, Bhains Colony area, three incidents in Orangi Town and Kharadar and three people died in Defence’s Khayan-e-Shehbaz neighbourhood.

In another incidents of roof collapse and water drowning, two persons including a minor girl were died in Qasba Colony and Kemari areas.

Moreover, at least seven sacrificial animals were killed due to electrocution since the Saturday late night.

The uninterrupted torrential rain which started on Saturday morning has created a critical situation in Karachi.

According to the MET office, the most rainfall was recorded in Surjani Town with 150.6mm, followed by in Gulshan-e-Hadeed with 149mm. At the airport, 126mm rainfall was recorded, while 117.5mm rainfall was recorded in Landhi.

Weather forecast

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has released the latest weather forecast, indicating that the heavy rain and thundershowers are not expected from now, however, mild rain will continued in the metropolis Karachi amid cloudy weather on Monday (tomorrow).

