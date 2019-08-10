Heavy rain hits Karachi again; K-Electric announces power suspension

KARACHI: The metropolis of Pakistan received a new spell of heavy monsoon rainfall and thundershowers which turned streets and roads into pools once again, ARY News reported on Saturday.

K-Electric announced power suspension in low-lying areas in view of safety measures, indicating a major electricity breakdown up to 60 per cent of the city. However, the electricity supply company did not mention any upgradation plan for its system under its rain emergency plan.

Rain and thundershowers lashed Karachi after dark clouds hovered over the city’ sky since Saturday morning.

Two persons died due to electrocution at Mianwali Colony in Manghopir and Soldier Bazaar area of the city.

Fresh monsoon rain spell exposed claims of the city authorities as the roads changed into waterways in several areas of Karachi.

At least two people electrocuted to death in the city and power outages reported in several localities of the metropolis.

Rainwater has flooded roads at Korangi, Malir, Shara-e-Faisal, Gulshan Iqbal, Baldia, Orangi and North Karachi causing hurdles to free flow of the vehicular traffic at roads.

The rainwater has also drowned several roads and streets in the low-lying areas of the city. Knee deep water can be witnessed at Natha Khan and Korangi road.

Two passenger buses were trapped in the rainwater at Malir Halt. The passengers of the buses were safely rescued from the vehicles.

A tree fell over a passing car at Jahangir Abad Kabari Market in Nazimabad-1 with two persons trapped in the vehicle. Local people were trying to rescue the passengers from the car.

A youth electrocuted to death in Soldier Bazaar, while three cattle were also killed under the falling electric wires in the same locality.

The Met Office had forewarned about possibility of urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad and Thatta with a forecast of rainfall till Monday.

