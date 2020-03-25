KARACHI: Karachi weather turned pleasant as rainfall hit different parts of metropolis on Wednesday afternoon, ARY News reported.

Several areas including Gulshan-e-Iqbal, F.B. Area, Nazimabad, Liaquatabad, Gulistan-e-Johar, and Rashid Minhas road received light rainfall today.

The Meteorological Department has forecast cloudy weather with chances of light rain in the metropolis during the next 48 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 30 to 32 and 22 to 24, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 65 to 75 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Partly cloudy or cloudy weather with hazy morning is likely to prevail over the province of Sindh, in the next 24 hours.

A westerly wave entered in Pakistan on Friday that intensified on Sunday and under the influence of this westerly wave, rains reported in the country.

The met office had earlier predicted dust-thunderstorm-rain and hailstorm at few places in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazir Abad, Dadu, Larkana, Karachi.

