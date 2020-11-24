Karachi receives first winter rains with winds blowing up to 40 km/h

KARACHI: Many areas of the port city received first drizzle and moderate rains on Tuesday as the winter arrived in Pakistan while winds blowing accelerate to about 40 KM an hour, ARY News reported.

Many areas including Gulshan e Maymar, Abul Hassan Isphani Road, Sohrab Goth receive light showers while portions of Centre and West districts: Sujani Town, Gulberg Town, North Nazimabad, Paposh Nagar, Orangi Town, and S.I.T.E Area received light downpour as well.

It may be noted that the rainband from the Western system is likely to lash Karachi with heavy rains late into the night, the meteorological department has said today, which will slightly drop the temperature of the port city.

READ: PMD forecast widespread rain, snowfall in Balochistan from today

Pertinent to note that Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast earlier today for rain and snowfall in 20 districts across Balochistan from today.

The Met Office today stated that a westerly weather system has entered in Balochistan, which will bring rain and snowfall in several districts of the province from today.

The weather department has predicted likely rainfall in Quetta, Zhob, Musakhel, Qilla Saifullah, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Mastung, Naushki, Kalat, Khuzdar, Kharan, Panjgur, Kech, Awaran, Lasbela, Chagai and Gwadar districts from Tuesday (today) to Thursday, under the influence of the weather system.

