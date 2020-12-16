Karachi: ‘Robbers’ break into ATM, make off with Rs1.8 million cash

KARACHI: A band of suspected robbers broke into an automated teller machine (ATM) of a private bank in Karachi’s Gulberg area in wee hours of Wednesday and made off with 1.8 million cash.

According to police, the shrewd suspects broke open part of the ATM that houses cash-loaded trays. They made off with two of the three trays, having Rs1.8 million worth of currency notes while left the third one which had just Rs5,000 cash.

A police official said the suspected robbers did this all in a matter of five to six minutes while the bank administration remained unaware as, according to bank officials, neither does the bank have a security guard nor its alarm went off at the time of the break-in.

On getting information, a police team reached the crime scene and began an investigation to trace out the culprits.

