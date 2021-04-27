Risking lives: Karachi school secretly conducting exams

KARACHI: Despite the suspension of academic activities in Sindh province in the wake of COVID-19 spread, a private school in Karachi is reportedly conducting examinations secretly, ARY News reported.

It has been revealed that a private school located in Karachi’s Gulberg area is secretly conducting the examination of pre-nursery, nursery, grade one, and two students.

The school administration has advised the parents to send their children in private dresses to the school in a bid to keep the examinations secret.

It is to be noted that educational institutions at the private and government educational institution are suspended amid the third deadly wave of COVID-19.

While, it is allowed to use online methods, E-mails and other ways to continue academic activities.

Read more: Educational institutes, inter-city transport shut as Sindh announces COVID restrictions

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had announced COVID restrictions in the province in wake of rising virus cases, closing down schools, colleges and imposing limits on restaurants, attendance at public and private offices besides also banning inter-city transport.

