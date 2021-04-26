KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday announced COVID restrictions in the province in wake of rising virus cases, closing down schools, colleges and imposing limits on restaurants, attendance at public and private offices besides also banning inter-city transport, ARY NEWS reported.

Addressing a press conference at Sindh Assembly building alongside provincial ministers, the chief minister said that they have restricted attendance at government offices to 20 percent and the remaining staff would work from home.

“They will be given their tasks and will remain in touch during duty hours on phone,” he said.

In private offices, 50 percent of staff will be ensured and in case of violation, the workplace will be sealed, the chief minister said.

He said that schools, colleges and universities will remain completely closed in the province.

“Outdoor dining will be banned at restaurants and only takeaways and delivery will be allowed,” Murad Ali Shah said adding that each shop will ensure 50 percent customers, with everyone wearing masks and any violation will lead to its sealing.

Sindh CM said that the inter-city public transport will be banned from Thursday and appealed to the people to avoid movement during Eid days. “Stay where you are during Eid to avoid virus transmission,” the chief minister said while demanding the federal government to ban inter-city transport and international flights.

“Globally, borders are being managed to avoid virus transmission,” he said besides announcing that goods transport will continue as usual to keep the industry running in the country.

Sindh CM said that the positivity ratio in the Sindh province is still far below the other provinces, however, the trend of the rising cases has made them worry regarding the ongoing situation.

Murad Ali Shah said that they tried to purchase vaccines from China, however, they prefer dealing with the Federal government rather than provinces.

Speaking regarding oxygen capacity in the province, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that there are three oxygen generation plants at the provincial hospitals. “Oxygen generation plants are installed at Trauma Centre, Gambat hospital and DOW Ojha campus,” he said.

