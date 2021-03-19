Police execute man they say was involved in Karachi copper killing last year

KARACHI: A suspect has been killed in an alleged police encounter on Friday within Gulistan e Johar Police Station remits which the senior copper claimed was involved in the killing of Additional Station House Officer (SHO) earlier last year during a robbery, ARY News reported.

In what police said was a shootout earlier today, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East confirmed they encountered a man allegedly involved in the killing of Addl. SHO who resisted the escaping armed robbers near Safari Park last year.

It may be noted that earlier in September last year, in a police encounter with an alleged gang mugging people in the Gulistan e Johar area of Karachi, one suspect was arrested in a wounded state while three managed to escape.

It is pertinent to mention here that the additional SHO of Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station was killed in a shootout with suspected robbers near Safari Park on Friday morning.

East SSP Sajid Sadozai confirmed the death of Sub-inspector Raheem Khan in the shootout.

