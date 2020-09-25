KARACHI: In a police encounter with an alleged gang mugging people in the Gulistan e Johar area of Karachi, one suspect has been arrested in a wounded state while three managed to escape, ARY News reported on Friday.

The incident took place in the Gulistan e Johar police jurisdiction and a suspect, wounded in a fire exchange between them and police, was detained.

The suspects were engaged in mugging a citizen at a gun-point in Gulistan e Johar when the police encountered them. The suspects opened fire to the police, however, in their chase the police managed to arrest one wounded in the encounter.

Police recovered a weapon from the arrested suspect and lodged the first information report in the case.

The suspects were riding in a white car the number plate of which was fake, police said. The original car associated with the number used by the suspects, upon the verification, was found to be with its owner. Police confirmed that the suspects used fake number plates to deceive the police and to go about their alleged criminal activities.

It is pertinent to mention here that the additional SHO of Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station was killed in a shootout with suspected robbers near Safari Park on Friday morning.

East SSP Sajid Sadozai had confirmed the death of Sub-inspector Raheem Khan in the shootout.

A police official said the robbers attempted to loot a citizen as he got into his car after withdrawing cash from the ATM of a private bank at Khalid Bin Waleed Road. On getting information, Ferozabad police reached there in no time and gave chase after the culprits tried to flee the scene.

