KARACHI: Factories in Karachi’s Site Area resume their operations in the line of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the Sindh government, to control over spread of coronavirus.

The factories owners said that work is underway in the light of SOPs set by the provincial government and before start of work, the factories are disinfected.

No employee is allowed to enter in the premises without precautionary measures specially without mask.

Last week, the Sindh government had granted permission to 82 more industries to resume their operations after submission of undertaking to fully follow the SOPs designed by the government in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Read more: Sindh govt gives conditional permission to reopen specific industries

In a notification issued by the Sindh home department, 82 factories were allowed to resume their operation to complete their export orders.

“The factories would be bound to follow the SOPs amid coronavirus outbreak”, the notification reads.

It may be noted that earlier 69 units were allowed to resume their operations in the province.

Comments

comments