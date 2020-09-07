ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said that the situation of Karachi worsened due to political negligence, ARY News reported on Monday.

PM Khan was taking to Parliamentary Adviser, Dr Babar Awan, who called on him at his office in Islamabad, today. The meeting discussed the Karachi Transformation Plan and other parliamentary issues including Financial Action Tas Force (FATF) related legislation.

On Karachi’s plight, the premier said that development of the metropolis is on the agenda of the federal government and added that he will provide funds for the uplift of the city.

Babar Awan appreciated PM’s resolve for addressing the basic issues of the people living in Karachi.

On the occasion, the PM reiterated his resolve for early legislation over FATF related bills. The premier was briefed about the sessions of the National Assembly and Senate.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced ‘historic’ Rs1100 billion financial package for the execution of a transformation plan meant to address the city’s issues and developmental requirements.

Briefing media about the Karachi package here at Governor House, the Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that federal government was fully aware of the problems being faced by people of Karachi and PTI government has decided to resolve all pending issues of the metropolis.

