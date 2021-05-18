KARACHI: As dusty wind gusts envelop for a few moments on Tuesday various districts of the port city as a minor aftermath of the system that produced Cyclone Tauktae off Sindh’s coast which remains at bay, about 925 power feeders have tripped suspending electricity across most parts of the city that sweltered in heat, ARY News reported.

A fleeting episode of light showers and dusty winds caused severe power outage across Karachi with central, east and south districts amongst the worst-hit, while Malir and Korangi reported similar dilemma as well.

As the threats of a severe cyclone ‘Tauktae’, brewing in Arabian Sea off Karachi’s south, fizzled out, parts of Karachi received light showers with dust storm as an aftermath of the drifting sea storm.

Karachi’s Surjani Town, New Karachi, Yousuf Goth, Taisar Town and Khuda Ki Basti received drizzle with windy and dusty gusts.

A spell of the severe hot weather in the port city, however, comes to an end after this incidence as depression in Arabian Sea weakens.

The director Met department in a statement said that the cyclone have outer reach to our area, which has caused this dust storm. He predicted rainfall in other areas of Karachi apart of the northern parts of Karachi.

