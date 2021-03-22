Karachi student allegedly mistreated for not bringing school fees

KARACHI: A student of 7th grade in Karachi was allegedly mistreated by the school administration over her failure to bring pending school fees for the last four months, ARY News reported.

The incident was reported in Karachi’s area of Nazimabad, where the administration of a private school allegedly mistreated the student of 7th grade as her parents failed to pay pending fees.

Detailing what happened in the school, the student whose identity has been kept in secret said, she was barred from availing lunch break and was compelled to sit in an empty room and was deprived of her school bag by the school administration.

The Father of the student reached the police station and submitted a complaint against the private school for alleged mistreatment of her daughter.

He has appealed to the Students Parents Association to take notice of the matter. Meanwhile, SSP Malik Murtaza said the fees of four months of the girl student is pending and added that he has asked the school administration to solve the matter with the family of the student.

The case will be registered against the school if the matter remains unresolved, he added.

