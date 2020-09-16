School teacher who tortured two girls in Jhelum arrested

JHELUM: Police have arrested a school teacher in Jhelum after a video went viral showing him torturing two girls, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The video of the teacher corporal punishments to the students went viral on the social media and Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda also shared it.

The teacher named Abu Bakar taken into custody and case against him is also registered. Taking to Twitter, Faisal Vawda congratulated the DPO Jhelum for prompt action on the video and said that the man is now behind the bars.

This teacher arrested 👇

Good job DPO Jehlum! Quick action. 👍 FIR registered and this man behind the bars now! https://t.co/HYeKNmyr9N pic.twitter.com/0FWrQoMBpB — Faisal Vawda (@FaisalVawdaPTI) September 16, 2020

Earlier in the day, Faisal Vawda in his tweet said that he has just received the video of a teacher torturing students and added that these corporal punishments (beating, shaming) scar our children’s minds forever!

Read more: Video showing teacher beating female student goes viral, two held

Comments

comments