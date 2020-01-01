Minimum temperature in Karachi likely to drop further, says weather official

KARACHI: A weather official has predicted further drop in minimum temperature in the port city in coming days due to Siberian winds, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has called the 1st January (today), the coldest day of this winter so far. “The minimum temperature in Karachi has been recorded 09 degree Celsius today,” he said.

“The winds are blowing in the city with a speed of 30-35 kilometers per hour, which have added sting and intensity to the cold weather,” he said.

These coll frosty winds will continue for further two days, he added.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in its weather report has predicted that the threshold of minimum temperature in Karachi will be further dropped between 08-10 Celsius on Thursday (tomorrow).

Above normal rains this winter

Moreover, the met office in its winter rainfall outlook till February has forecast above normal rains with few heavy snowfall events in most of the northwestern and upper parts of the country.

According to the weather outlook winter season is expected to bring above normal rainfall and more spells of rainy weather systems.

The frequency of fog in plain areas may be reduced due to rainfall spells and windy conditions, the report said.

The rainy weather would be helpful in rain fed areas for healthier growth of crops, the outlook said.

According to the report heavy snow over mountains would be beneficial for groundwater and summer run off into the major water reservoirs in the country.

