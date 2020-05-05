Karachi to experience heatwave from today

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast a heatwave in Karachi starting from today (Tuesday) and last till May 8 (Friday).

The weather department said the temperature is expected to go up to 42 degrees Celsius during the coming days due to change in weather conditions that will suspend the sea breeze towards the port city.

Chief meteorologist officer Sardar Sarfraz in a statement earlier said: “The PMD predicts heatwave in Karachi and its suburbs during May 5 to 8, 2020, and the maximum temperature can rise to 40-42C. Wind flow will be generally from Northwest/West turning to Southwest in the evening during these days.”

Read More: Hospitals under KMC put on standby for heatstroke patients

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has imposed an emergency in all hospitals across the province, keeping in view the heatwave and a thunderstorm alert issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

As per details, the Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho has asked authorities to establish special wards for heatstroke cases.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh Health Services Directorate General, medical and paramedical staff won’t be given any leave during this period.

Comments

comments