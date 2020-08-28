Karachi: Record torrential rain leaves a trail of destruction

KARACHI: Thursday’s record-breaking torrential downpour in Karachi has left a trail of destruction, leading to the deaths of more than a dozen people and playing havoc with the port city’s ill-maintained and rickety infrastructure.

The city’s major thoroughfares and low-lying areas remained submerged, reeling from the devastation caused by the rain. Power remained suspended in many areas even after 24 hours. Denizens complained of disruption in their internet and cellular services.

K-Electric, the city’s sole power distributor, tweeted: “Several areas remain inaccessible due to high water levels. KE teams are working around the clock to restore power as swiftly as possible. Several KE vehicles became stranded when attempting to reach affected ares such as DHA & Surjani.”

“While power has been restored where possible, KE teams are coordinating with relevant authorities to ensure swift power restoration to other locations. Power will continue to remain closed until all standing water is cleared.”

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said the city’s PAF Faisal Base area received the heaviest rainfall of 230 millimeters in a day, followed by 195 millimeters recorded in Sarjani Town and 169 in Keamari.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah visited different areas of the city to review the water drainage situation and rescue operations. Among the areas he toured are Nursery on Shahrah-e-Faisal, Nagan Chowrangi, Rashid Minhas Road, and Yar Mohammad Goth.

Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah visits Yar Mohammad village where houses have been built in the bed of Malir River.. pic.twitter.com/cBPczdh2vU — CMHouseSindh (@SindhCMHouse) August 28, 2020

