More rain expected in Karachi today : PMD

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rains in Karachi today (Friday), ARY News reported.

Several areas of Karachi are expected to receive heavy downpour in afternoon today. Chief Meteorological Officer (CMO) of Pakistan Meteorological Department Sardar Sarfraz has said that Karachi received unprecedented heavy rain due to interaction of a monsoonal system in Sindh and a westerly wave in Balochistan on Thursday.

Low pressure of monsoon currents is currently present in Karachi.

The city of lights was devastated after receiving unprecedented rains on Thursday as many areas are still flooded with rainwater.

Almost all the major roads of the city including II Chungrigarh Road, University Road, Shahrae Faisal were inundated with no sign of them being cleared anytime soon.

Read more: PM Khan talks to CM Sindh, offers support to get out of rain disaster: Asad Umar

The death toll from the devastation caused by yesterday’s record-breaking monsoon rain in the port city has jumped to 21, according to police and rescue sources.

Women and children are among the deceased as several other people also got injured in rain-related incidents in the metropolis.

Comments

comments