Traders denied from resuming online business activities in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Monday reportedly denied traders of Electronics Market in Karachi from carrying out online business activities, ARY News reported.

The traders in large number reached the Electronics Market, situated in Karachi’s area of Saddar, but they were denied by the police from resuming online business activities.

The police authorities demanded permission letter from the traders so that they could be allowed to resume their online business activities.

“We are acting on the government’s orders and cannot allow anyone without permission letter”, the police said.

Meanwhile, heavy contingents of the Rangers and police have reached the spot.

Last week, Sindh government had allowed to resume business activities in the province with strict conditions attached to it during coronavirus lockdown.

According to a notification issued from the provincial home ministry, the traders have to completely implement the standard operating procedures devised for online shutter down business.

A prior list of the shop owners, staffers and delivery boys working at the business place should be provided to the provincial government while all preventive material including hand gloves, sanitizers be provided to them.

