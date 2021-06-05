Karachi traffic cops rewarded for highest number of challans

KARACHI: The officials of the Karachi Traffic police have been rewarded with Rs20,000 cash over issuing challans to traffic violators in the city, ARY NEWS reported.

The ceremony to reward traffic cops for the highest challans was held at Preedy police station by District City Traffic Police, where SSP City Ahmed Baig distributed cash rewards among the cops.

Those rewarded with the money included 36 section and challan officers for issuing the most number of traffic tickets to the violators during a period between January to June 2021.

SSP Ahmed Baig said that the officials performed well during the tenure and issued a large number of challans to violators. He also directed them to ensure a smooth flow of traffic on the city roads.

The Karachi police have been collecting millions of rupees in terms of fines imposed on violators during various campaigns they had launched in the city.

In June last year, traffic police collected a hefty penalty of Rs3.5 million via challans issued to car drivers for blatant violation of government orders during a drive to enforce standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to COVID-19.

According to a traffic police spokesperson, 1092 rickshaws have been caught violating SOPs and were hence challaned totalling an amount of Rs83,550. 635 rickshaws were confiscated for commuting without proper documentation.

10,923 cars were also found violating government SOPs against coronavirus and were challaned by traffic police. In August 2019, the traffic police of the metropolis has collected a record total of Rs55 million in challans merely in a month since the launch of the helmet campaign in the city.

