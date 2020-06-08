Rs3.5 million in challans issued against Karachi car drivers for COVID-19 violations

KARACHI: Traffic police in the metropolis has remain busy issuing challans to coronavirus standard operating procedure (SOP) violator, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to a traffic police spokesperson, 1092 rickshaws have been caught violating SOPs and were hence challaned totalling an amount of Rs83,550.

635 rickshaws were confiscated for commuting without proper documentation.

10,923 cars were also found violating government SOPs against coronavirus and were challaned by traffic police.

A heft penalty of Rs3.5 million was collected via challans issued to car drivers for blatant violation of government orders.

35 drivers have also been detained in various cases, most of the detainees are coach, wagon and mini-bus drivers.

