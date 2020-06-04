Commissioner Karachi gives warning to markets violating SOPs

KARACHI: The Commissioner Karachi issued warning to markets and trade centres over violations of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the health authorities to curb the spread of coronavirus, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The commissioner took notice of the consistent violations of partial lockdown measures and precautionary steps besides warning those running shops which were not allowed to be reopened by the government.

He said that the traders should ensure implementation of all SOPs with responsibility. He added that those business persons should not reopen their shops who were not allowed resume trade activities by the provincial government amid COVID-19 lockdown.

The commissioner also warned strict action against the traders for reopening shops who were disallowed by the government. He directed deputy commissioners to strict implement SOPs across the metropolis.

Earlier in the day, the Sindh government decided to allow setting up cattle markets in the province while following devised standard operating procedures (SOPs) amid coronavirus pandemic.

According to details, the government of Sindh has decided to allow establishing cattle markets in the province for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals ahead of Eid ul Adha. However, the markets would be bound to implement upon SOPs approved from the provincial government.

The local bodies’ ministry devised SOPs for the purpose and cattle markets could be established within the limits of towns, municipal committees, district councils and municipal corporations while following them.

According to the SOPs, separate lines would be made for buyers and sellers to enter the cattle market while social distancing would be maintained in it all the times.

All those visiting the market should wear face masks.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government had lifted various restrictions on movements imposed to curtail coronavirus pandemic and most recently on June 02, it allowed public transport and online ride-hailing services to resume from Wednesday with the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

