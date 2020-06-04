Of 1,667 new coronavirus cases, 1,311 detected in Karachi: Sindh CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Thursday 1,667 new coronavirus cases were detected in the province over the previous 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 33,536.

He said 20 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the total number of fatalities to 575. He added 366 patients are in critical condition while 66 are on ventilators.

1,667 new infections surfaced when record 8,390 tests were conducted, the chief minister said, adding that the number of people who have recuperated from the infection has soared to 16,782 with 764 more patients having recovered over the past 24 hours.

Of the total 1,667 new coronavirus, 1,311 were detected in Karachi alone. So far, 2,08,843.

Meanwhile, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab in a tweet said, out of 246 people who arrived in Karachi from Saudi Arabia, 123 people tested positive for the infection.

“Federal Govt wanted the flights to open & allow people in without tests. #SindhGovt took tests of the passengers & will now have to trace the passengers & isolate them,” he said.

