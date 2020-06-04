Punjab reports 37 more coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours

LAHORE: Punjab reported 1615 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections across the province to 31,104, according to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

A spokesperson for the department said, 37 more deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 607.

The number of people recovering from the disease has risen to 7712 while a total of 254,259 tests have been conducted in the province (Punjab) so far, the department said.

Of the new infections, 724 cases were detected in Lahore, 153 cases from Rawalpindi, 32 in Gujranwala, 67 cases reported from Gujrat, Sialkot sees 28 cases, Multan 181 and 99 cases emerged in Faisalabad.

The countrywide tally of coronavirus cases has surged to 85,264 with record case of 4,688 in the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), so far, 32,910 cases have been detected in Sindh, 31,104 in Punjab, 11,373 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 5,224 in Balochistan, 3,544 in Islamabad, 285 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 824 in Gilgit Baltistan,

28,923 patients have recovered from the disease, while 53,366 are still battling the deadly virus. After 82 coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours the total tally of fatalities now stands at 1,770

