KARACHI: The academic council meeting of Karachi University approved a proposal to initiate online classes for students as recommended by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), ARY News reported on Saturday.

The online meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi extensively discussed the future line of action of the university in accordance with the recommendations of the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan.

According to a press release issued by KU, 86 members of the KU academic council unanimously agreed that online classes must be started and that initially, Karachi university would facilitate three to five teachers from each faculty as master trainers.

The online classes/submission of assignments of various courses as per the approved course outline would be continued till July 15.

It was also decided that the online classes may also include the alternative to laboratory-related and practical sessions.

Teachers required to conduct online classes from home, in case of any difficulty, would be allowed to use their offices, classrooms or meeting rooms of their respective faculties.

To streamline the exercise each department would be required to constitute a departmental evaluation/student assessment committee by July 15.

Read More: Sindh announces online classes for students of government schools

The Academic Council also permits that University could conduct classes for the students who were unable to attend the online classes on Saturdays and Sundays from July 16, 2020, to August 13, 2020.

The first-semester examination would be held from September 14 to 30, 2020 while the second semester could be arranged from October 01 to December 31, 2020.

Teaching for the second semester would be conducted from September 15 to December 13.

Comments

comments