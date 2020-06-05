Web Analytics
Sindh announces online classes for students of government schools

Sindh online classes

KARACHI: In view of closure of all public and private schools across the province due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Sindh Education & Literacy Department (SELD) has announced online classes for students of public schools.

The department in a tripartite collaboration with UNICEF and Microsoft has established an online digital classroom platform for 6 to 12 graders, according to a notification issued to this effect.

“This is a contemporary distance education mechanism built with the purpose to facilitate online continued teaching & learning process across the province,” it reads.

Read More: KP to begin online classes in universities amid lockdown

As of now, a core group of 75 master trainers has been trained to conduct online large-scale training of teachers for virtual classrooms in order to continue to impart education to students amid the lockdown.

Moreover, the education department said, a pilot exercise has also been successfully conducted with 81 teachers, 1980 students of three public schools to gauge the viability of the Digital Classroom Platform.

Read More: This top university will hold all lectures online next year

“To move forward on this, ELD is aiming to: a, collect district-wise, school & class-wise data of teachers and students to set up Digital Classrooms and create email IDs of respective Microsoft Teams (teachers and their students); b, conduct large scale online training of teachers through the trained MTs,” the notification read.

