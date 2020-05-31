KP to begin online classes in universities amid lockdown

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to commence online classes in the universities from June 1 (today) amid coronavirus lockdown, ARY News reported.

In order to reduce academic burden on students, the provincial government issued directives to the universities for beginning online classes to resume academic activities which came to a halt due to lockdown after the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The online academic sessions will commence from June 1 in the universities, whereas, the varsities administrations have apprised the latest decision to the educators and students.

It has been directed to ensure the attendance of important staff members in the varsities. Islamic College, Peshawar, Swabi, Hazara University and others will be reopened for staff members only.

Read: Coronavirus pandemic: Govt postpones all examinations till June 1

Moreover, the KP authorities directed administrations to strictly follow the precautionary measures in all varsities.

It is pertinent to mention here that the education institutions were remained shut since two months due to COVID-19 lockdown, whereas, the provincial government had decided to promote students of schools and colleges enrolled under the curriculum of matriculation and intermediate studies without conducting the examination.

On May 12, sources privy to the development had revealed that a formal decision to begin online university classes from June 1 has been taken at the highest level.

A meeting of university vice-chancellors had been chaired by Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Tariq Banuri to discuss possible ways to conduct annual examinations.

Read: Sindh Govt to introduce online classes for coronavirus prevention, precautions

Suggestions had made to conduct examinations based on open book, multiple-choice questions, assignments and viva-voce methods.

Vice-chancellors put forth complaints made by students regarding internet connectivity issues and asked HEC to help in this regard.

Sources further revealed that mechanics will be laid out which will make the process of online classes easy and accessible for everyone to reap benefit from.

Higher Education Commission had also tasked all the universities to come up with an online examination policy for its students.

Education institutions were also instructed to devise a unified admission policy and to announce date of admissions on the same day, sources revealed further.

Comments

comments