Over 150 booked for attacking private news channel’s office in Karachi

KARACHI: Over 150 violent protesters including Mushtaq Sarki have been booked for attacking a private news channel’s office in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

Following the violent protest, a case has been registered against more than 150 persons including Mushtaq Sarki over the complaint of the security supervisor of Geo News at Mithadar police station.

Police registered First Information Report (FIR) under the sections of anti-terrorism, attempt to murder and others.

Police claimed that 13 protestors were arrested and other suspects will be taken into custody soon.

Yesterday, unidentified miscreants had attacked a Geo News office located on I I Chundrigar Road in Karachi, ransacking the building, torturing and threatening the staffers including women.

According to details, a mob led by a person named Mushtaq Sarki had attacked the Geo News office and scuffled with the guards posted out the news channel.

Mushtaq Sarki who led the mob is already wanted by the authorities in various cases and had remained in custody prior to this hooliganism.

Special Assistant to PM on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz, Gill, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and several others had strongly condemned an attack on the news channel and called for a probe into the matter and action against those involved in attacking the media house.

Shahbaz Gill had said that he hoped the police would take action against the incident soon and take stern action against those involved in the incident.

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah had also sought detailed information from police regarding the incident and said that those involved in it would not be spared. “We have struggled for our entire life for the freedom of media and will not allow anyone to suppress free speech,” he said.

