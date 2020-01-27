Karachi to undergo another spell of shivering weather from tomorrow

KARACHI: The met office has predicted a new wave of cold weather in Karachi from tomorrow (Tuesday) as drizzle reported at some parts of the port city in the morning, ARY News reported.

It was drizzling in some parts of Karachi in the morning today. Drizzling was reported at the city’s Bahadurabad, Gulshan Iqbal, NIPA Chowrangi, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, New Karachi and SITE area on Monday morning.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)) in its forecast for today predicted fair weather with cool night and Misty morning in Karachi.

The minimum temperature in the city will remain between 14–16º Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected 25 – 27ºC, the met office said.

The humidity will remain b/w 60–70% in the morning and 40–50% in the evening.

The winds from West/Northwest are blowing with a speed of eight kilometer per hour in the city.

The met office had recently predicted a longer cold spell in Karachi this year as compared to the previous years.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), normally the cold winds continue in the city till mid-January, however, this time they are expected to stay for a longer period.

“The winter is expected to continue in the city till the end of the February,” it said adding that a system of western winds would enter the Northern Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on January 24.

These winds would become a source of extending the cold-weather spell in the city from 27 January (today) to onward.

