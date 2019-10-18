KARACHI: A 55-year-old woman died during the treatment after being bitten by a mad dog in the metropolis.

As per Jinnah Hospital’s Senior Executive Dr. Seemi Jamali, the woman, who hailed from Nawabshah, was brought to the hospital on October 16 after a mad dog had bitten her on the neck.

The family of the woman claimed to have vaccinated the patient after the incident, however, Dr. Jamali said that there was no proof of it.

The hospital was providing all facilities to the woman, but she succumbed to the bite, Dr. Jamali added.

The medical superintendent of Jinnah Hospital said that nine cases of the dog bite were brought to the medical facility this year so far.

The issue of dog bite has become prevalent in Karachi. It is pertinent to mention here that in a recent incident 12 people, including a police officer, were rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital of the city for vaccination after a rabid dog bitten them, but doctors refused to administer the Anti-Rabies Vaccine due to the non-availability of ARV.

The Sindh High Court is also hearing a petition over the action against stray dogs and a shortage of anti-rabies vaccine.

