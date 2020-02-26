Karachiites can now get vegetables, fruits delivered at home

KARACHI: In an effort to provide fruit and vegetables to Karachi residents at official rates, the city administration has introduced a ‘Home Delivery System’, ARY News reported.

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Shallwani announced that the city administration in collaboration with a private company has introduced the home delivery mechanism to ensure convenience to the residents of Karachi they will now no longer need to venture out for purchasing fruits and vegetables.

He said that this service would help the city administration supply people fruit and vegetables at official rates.

According to the plan, the Market Committee would provide these companies fruit and vegetables at the auction rate.

Read More: Punjab Govt introduces ‘Home Delivery System’ for fruits, vegetables

The city government of Karachi last year had also launched an official app ‘Karachi Price List’ to help citizens to check prices of the daily use items, including fruit, meat, vegetables, poultry and grocery online before buying them.

The application was uploaded on Google’s Play Store and available for downloading.

The step of the city administration was aimed at controlling prices across the metropolis.

In this regard, Commissioner of Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani relayed that now citizens could also lodge their complaints against price hike through the application, which also has provisions of Urdu and Sindhi languages along with English.

Shallwani added that the city administration officers were also asked to ensure that the price lists were displayed in shops and other outlets.

