Punjab Govt introduces ‘Home Delivery System’ for fruits, vegetables

MULTAN: In what could be hailed as a radical solution for its citizens, the government of Punjab has introduced a ‘Home Delivery System’ for fruits and vegetables, ARY News reported.

According to details, the government of Punjab in collaboration with a private company has introduced the home delivery mechanism to ensure convenience to the residents of Multan who will now no longer need to venture out for purchasing fruits and vegetables.

A formal launching ceremony of the home delivery system was held in the circuit house area of the city.

The chief guests at the event, Chairman Non-Ministerial Standing Committee on Government Assurances, Aamir Dogar, Parliamentary Secretary, Nadeem Qureshi, and deputy commissioner, Multan expressed happiness on the occasion and hoped that the idea is met with success.

Mian Aamir Dogar on the occasion said that the Home Delivery System was a revolutionary step taken by the government of Punjab that will ease shopping woes for the people of Multan.

Earlier on January 4, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said on Saturday that the present government is working on the people-friendly agenda.

In his statement issued here from Lahore, today, Usman Buzdar said government working to uplift the living standard of its citizens and bring prosperity in their lives.

