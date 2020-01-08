Four suffer burns due to cylinder blast in Multan residency

MULTAN: Sources privy to the development reported a cylinder blast occurring on Wednesday resulting in injuries and damage to infrastructure, ARY News reported.

Four people have been reportedly suffered serious to medium degree burns and have been rushed to the nearest medical facility for treatment.

The cylinder blast took place in a residential area, it is being speculated that the cylinder was kept in the house for means of cooking.

Earlier on December 16, Three people including a policeman sustained severe wounds in a cylinder blast in an auto-rickshaw outside the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

According to the police, the cylinder blast took place outside the Peshawar High Court, which damaged the score of vehicles and injured three people.

The injured were rushed to a nearby medical facility. Meanwhile, police and bomb disposal squad reached the site of the incident and began an investigation into the incident. Security outside the PHC has been tightened up.

