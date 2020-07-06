Karachiites heave sigh of relief as first monsoon rain breaks hot spell

KARACHI: The first proper spell of much-anticipated monsoon rains hit several areas of Karachi here on Monday, ARY News reported.

A spell of a downpour with thunderstorms started in the metropolis in the afternoon after black clouds gathered in the sky.

The heavy rainfall was reported in Malir, Landhi, Gulishtan-e-Johar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Korangi, Shah Faisal, Gulshan-e-Hadid, Bahadurabad, University Road and other areas of the metropolis.

Meanwhile, the power supply was suspended in several areas of the city with the first drop of rain in Karachi.

Rain with thunderstorm also reported in Hyderabad, Sanghar, Dadu, Jacobabad and Sukkur in the wee hours of Monday. Following the heavy rainfall in Sukkur more than 70 feeders of SEPCO were tripped.

Several areas including Sukkur, Rohri, Naushero Feroze and other are deprived of power, while the SEPCO spokesperson said that work to restore the tripped feeder is underway and soon the electricity would be restored.

On Sunday, Director Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sardar Sarfaraz had said that rainfall is expected to continue for three days in Karachi.

“We expected rainfall from tonight, however, the rainfall system is still developing in the North-West of the city,” he had said adding that another system was also developing in South-East of the city.

Sardar Sarfaraz said that light rain and gusty winds are expected in the city on Sunday, while a major spell of rainfall will be witnessed from Monday evening or midnight.

