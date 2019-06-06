Karachiites facing load-shedding on second day of Eid

KARACHI: Like first day of Eid-ul-Fitr, people of Karachi are experiencing load-shedding on the second day of Eid, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, people living in city’s area of Gulzar Hijri, Tariq Bin Ziyad Society Malir Halt and other areas are facing power outages, creating hurdles for them on the second day of Eid.

It is noteworthy, that Karachiites living in Kazimabad, Model Colony and TNT Colony faced power outages on the 1st day of the Eid.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had congratulated Minister for Power Omer Ayub and Secretary Irfan Ali on launching a crackdown against electricity thieves and working towards removing bottlenecks in the power transmission.

“Want to congratulate Omar Ayub and Secretary Irfan Ali for the way they went after the electricity thieves and worked on removing bottlenecks in the electricity transmission – thus allowing Pakistanis the luxury of having the first load shedding-free Ramazan,” he had tweeted.

Read more: ‘No load shedding issue surfaced this Ramazan’: Fawad lauds Omar

Earlier, on May 24, Minister for Power, Petroleum and Natural Resources Omar Ayub Khan had said circular debt will be eliminated by the end of next year.

Speaking at a press conference, the minister lamented the incumbent government inherited a Rs650 billion circular debt from the previous government.

“80 per cent feeders have been cleared of power theft,” the minister said, adding 3,000 megawatts of electricity were added to the power system by eradicating electricity theft.

