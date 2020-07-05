Web Analytics
No relief for Karachiites as prolonged power cuts continue in several areas

Karachi load shedding

KARACHI: The unannounced load-shedding of more than 12 hours continues in several areas of the Karachi amid scorching heat and coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Several areas of the city braved eight to 12 hours of power cuts on Saturday night.

The areas that face unannounced power outages not only during the day but also at night include Quaidabad, Landhi, Korangi, Nazimabad, Lyari, Orangi Town, Keemari, Banaras, Gulshan-e-Hadid, Malir and Sher Shah.

The residents of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Liaqatabad, Pak Colony, Mosa Colony, Federal B Area and Liaquatabad were also facing 3-12 hours load shedding amid scorching weather.

Earlier, the K-Electric (KE) had assured Sindh Governor Imran Ismail of ending load-shedding in the next 48 hours after the power utility was promised additional supply of gas and furnace oil to increase power generation.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will stage a demonstration against K-Electric (KE) to register its protest against prolonged load-shedding in the metropolis on Sunday (today).

Read More: Karachiites suffer as prolonged power cuts continue amid hot weather

According to the details, PTI will set up a protest camp outside the KE head office in Karachi and will announce its future strategy against the power supply company.

Lawmakers belonging to PTI will stage sit-in at the protest camp, said sources.

