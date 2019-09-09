Farogh Naseem vows to address Karachi’s miseries on emergency basis  

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem on Monday said that Karachi had been neglected during the last 11 years, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting of Karachi Strategic Committee, Farogh Naseem underscored the need to resolve Karachi’s miseries on emergency and permanent basis.

He urged the participants of the meeting to present their proposals in connection with the garbage lifting and its transportation to dumping sites.

The minister said, “Initially a 12-member committee has been formed to address the miseries of Karachi.”

The participants of the meeting reviewed the Karachi cleanliness campaign and the progress of other development projects.

Earlier on September 8, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed concerned authorities to continue ‘Clean Karachi’ campaign besides assuring maximum support by the federal government.

PM Khan had issued the directives while chairing a high-level meeting pertains to the issues of the seaside city Karachi.

PM Khan had made an important decision for ending miseries of the Karachiites by constituting a high-powered committee under the supervision of the Federal Minister for Law, Farogh Naseem, including Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtiar, Director General Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and other members.

