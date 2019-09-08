PM Imran Khan directs continuation of ‘Clean Karachi’ campaign

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday directed concerned authorities to continue ‘Clean Karachi’ campaign besides assuring maximum support by the federal government, ARY News reported.

PM Khan issued the directives while chairing a high-level meeting pertains to the issues of the seaside city Karachi. The participants of the meeting reviewed the Karachi cleanliness campaign and the progress of other development projects.

PM Khan made an important decision for ending miseries of the Karachiites by constituting a high-powered committee under the supervision of the Federal Minister for Law, Farogh Naseem, including Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtiar, Director General Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and other members.

The committee will recommend short and long-term strategies to the federal government in order to facilitate the citizens of the port city.

The premier was also briefed over ‘Clean Karachi’ campaign initiated for the garbage disposal. PM Khan was also briefed over various other issues in Karachi including provision of safe drinking water, sewerage system, cleanliness and mass transit system.

While addressing the meeting, PM Khan said, “Karachi is the economic hub of Pakistan and the country’s future is connected with it. Karachiites are suffering the outcomes of extreme negligence and misadministration made in past.”

“The citizens of the port citizens are now facing extreme health risks due to the shortage of safe drinking water and poor cleanliness situation. The federal government has concerns over the issues being faced by the people of Karachi. We want to give better facilities to the people and solutions for their issues.”

PM Khan directed concerned authorities to continue ‘Clean Karachi’ campaign and ordered the newly-constituted committee to formulate effective strategies at earliest.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Zaidi, had commenced two-week-long ‘Clean Karachi’ campaign on August 4 with the aim to clean the metropolis after the post-rain situation.

Ali Zaidi had announced starting the #LetsCleanKHI movement through a tweet on Wednesday, July 31.

Politicians, celebrities, and people from other walks of life are supporting the much-needed movement for Karachi.

