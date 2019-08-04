Web Analytics
Rs70 million contributed by Habib Bank, K-Electric in ‘Lets Clean Karachi’ drive  

KARACHI: Habib Bank Limited and K-Electric here on Sunday announced contribution worth Rs50 million and 20 million respectively to support the two-week long ‘Lets Clean Karachi’ drive, ARY News reported.

Taking to the micro-blogging website Twitter, HBL announced to contribute Rs50 million to support the Karachi cleanup initiative.  The bank said, “This is in line with the bank’s philosophy of giving back to the communities it serves.”

 

In its tweet, the power utility said that the KE pledged to contribute Rs 20 million to support the ‘Lets Clean Karachi’ campaign.

 

Read More: We would clean Karachi’s drains in first phase, says Ali Zaidi

Earlier in the day, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi had said that they would clean the drains and move the trash along the sides so that when the next rain would come, it would not gather again.

He was talking in an inauguration ceremony of ‘Let’s Clean Karachi’ Campaign in Karachi.

The minister had said they will engage many stakeholders, like local MPAs and MNAs, the city government, and the FWO but they need the people’s help too.

