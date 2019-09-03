Ali Zaidi rejects reports of stopping ‘Clean Karachi’ campaign

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Zaidi, on Tuesday clarified that the ongoing ‘Clean Karachi’ cannot be stopped until its accomplishment, ARY News reported.

Responding to the reports of stopping the Karachi cleanliness campaign, Ali Zaidi further detailed that the drive was stopped temporarily for clearing the nullahs during heavy rainfall.

“At first, the flow of rainwater is restored in the choked nullahs. We are now clearing the routes of the forthcoming Muharram processions over the request of the Sindh governor.”

“We are trying our best to remove the garbage in order to void difficulties during Muharram. [Whereas,] The rumours for the shortage of funds, are not true as well.”

Earlier in the day, the media reports spotted the stoppage of ‘Clean Karachi’ campaign over the orders of Ali Zaidi as the heavy machinery was called back from different nullahs of the metropolis from September 1.

The staff members of Frontier Works Organization were also started returning from the sites.

According to the minister’s spokesperson, the cleanliness work was stopped over the directions of the Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

The spokesperson added that it was on top priority to dispatch the garbage to the landfall site.

Ali Zaidi had commenced two-week-long ‘Clean Karachi’ campaign on August 4 with the aim to clean the metropolis after the post-rain situation.

Ali Zaidi had announced starting the #LetsCleanKHI movement through a tweet on Wednesday, July 31.

Politicians, celebrities, and people from other walks of life are supporting the much-needed movement for Karachi.

