Karachi’s positivity ratio highest in country

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Tuesday the countrywide positivity ratio of Covid-19 cases jumped to 8.58 per cent in the past 24 hours.

Karachi recorded the highest positivity ratio at 21.8pc followed by Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Mirpur 18.31pc, Muzaffarabad 16pc, Peshawar 14.91pc, Abbottabad 13.35pc, Hyderabad 9.15pc, Rawalpindi 8.51pc, Lahore 5.98pc, Islamabad 4.88pc, Quetta 4.81pc, Swat 4.04pc, Faisalabad 3.73 and Multan 2.38.

Sindh recorded the highest Covid-19 positivity ratio which was 13.87pc, followed by Azad Kashmir 9.77pc, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 9.67pc, Balochistan 8.68, and Gilgit Baltistan 2.87pc.

2,486 of the total Covid-19 patients under treatment across the country are said to be in critical condition, out of whom 305 are on vents, including 86 in Lahore, 42 in Multan, 15 in Rawalpindi, 76 in Karachi, 37 in Islamabad and 45 in Peshawar.

Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan have no patient on ventilators, while Muzaffarabad has one patient on a vent.

