Anti-Encroachment affected crowd gathers outside Karachi’s SC registry

KARACHI: Supreme Court’s Karachi registry will be hearing many important cases of significance on Friday under the chair of Chief Justice of Pakistan, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, ARY News reported.

A large crowd has gathered outside the premises of the apex court’s Karachi registry holding banners and placards.

The crowd demands residence after their houses and settlements which were erected illegally on Pakistan Railway’s land was demolished by the provincial government by the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The members of the crowd claim that the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) had given them written assurances of 99 years on the land that they live on and if there is any foul play then the court should penalise the authorities and compensate those affected and have now been left homeless.

Local government employees are also gathered outside the court to sort out their grievances, they demand appraisals on their current salaries along with the process of getting pensions being made easier and more accessible.

Earlier on Feb 21, The Supreme Court ordered to make Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) operational within six months.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the KCR revival case at the Supreme Court Karachi Registry.

