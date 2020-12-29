Karachi house fire toll rises to 4 while others still fight to survive

KARACHI: A fire in Kashmir Colony which broke our earlier Tuesday has engulfed at least four people of a family who succumbed to the burns, according to the rescue officials, whose bodies have handed over to the bereaved, ARY News reported.

A father, son, and two daughters plunged to their burn injuries at the spot while the mother and two daughters still fight for their lives in the burns ward of Civil Hospital as they are being treated out of their volatile status.

It was told that the bodies of four deceased in the incident will be taken to Khairpur Tamewali city of Punjab for their final rites after their funeral has been performed in Kashmir Colony later.

It was reported earlier today that three members of a family perished while three others sustained burn injuries in a fire that broke out in their house in Karachi’s Kashmir Colony early Tuesday morning.

According to rescue officials, those burned to death were minor siblings, identified as one-year-old Umaima, five-year-old Sania and six-year-old Hamza while the injured included their parents and another child.

The deceased and the injured were shifted to a nearby medical facility. The officials said the fire broke out on the ground floor of a two-storeyed building that housed the family.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined. Two fire brigade vehicles took part in the firefighting operation.

