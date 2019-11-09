United Nations lauds Pakistan’s Kartarpur initiative

NEW YORK: The United Nations on Saturday hailed Pakistan’s initiative to open Kartarpur Corridor; a border corridor between Pakistan and India, connecting the Sikh shrines of Dera Baba Nanak Sahib and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Taking to the social networking website, Twitter, a UN spokesperson said that the visa-free border crossing facility for Sikh pilgrims from India will pave way for interfaith harmony.

He said that the initiative connected two key Sikh pilgrimage sites in India and Pakistan.

We welcome #Pakistan and #India opening #KartarpurCorridor today connecting two key Sikh pilgrimage sites, paving way for interfaith harmony and understanding by facilitating visa-free cross border visits by pilgrims to holy shrines. @UNDPPA @UNinPak @UNinIndia pic.twitter.com/QZ4QDkuHpq — UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) November 9, 2019

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor; a border corridor between Pakistan and India, connecting the Sikh shrines of Dera Baba Nanak Sahib and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

Addressing the ceremony, the premier had termed the corridor a gift for the Sikh community around the world -as they can now reach their holy place within no time- while adding that love and tolerance are the two traits that could bring lasting change in the sub-continent and around the world.

