India suspends activity on Kartarpur Sahib amidst coronavirus fears

The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India has gone up to 110 as of 16 March. India has reported two COVID-19 related deaths to date.

The Indian home ministry on Sunday suspended pilgrimage to Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Read More: ‘A welcome symbol of interfaith harmony’: UN chief tweets after Kartarpur visit

According to a home ministry circular, the pilgrimage to the Gurudwara will be suspended starting Sunday midnight until further notice.

A corridor connecting Dera Baba Nanak in India’s Punjab with Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan, both Sikh pilgrimage sites were inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November last year.

Indian pilgrims are allowed visa-free travel to the Gurudwara, which holds major relevance as it is the resting place of Guru Nanak – the founder of Sikhism.

Read More: Wife of CM Indian Punjab visits Kartarpur Sahab with 150 female pilgrims

Earlier on March 9. Parmeet Kaur, wife of the Chief Minister of Indian Punjab made her way into Pakistan through the Kartarpur corridor to pay her respects at Kartarpur Sahab.

Kaur made her way to the holy site of Kartarpur with a contingent of 150 women who came to pay their respects.

Comments

comments