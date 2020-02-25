Kashana scandal whistleblower’s autopsy report makes startling revelations

LAHORE: A post-mortem report of Iqra Kainat, who brought the Kashana scandal to light, emerged on Tuesday with startling revelations about the cause of her death, ARY News reported.

The report claimed she died of starvation as she was denied food and water during her treatment at a government hospital.

Samples collected from her body have been sent to a forensic lab to ascertain whether she was poisoned to death, the report said.

Earlier, the Social Welfare Department of Punjab had released the findings of a fact-finding probe into the mysterious death of the girl saying she died due to malady.

Iqra Kainat, 23, died on Feb 5 almost a year after getting married to Abid Sanaullah of Green Town.

The probe report said the girl was not in contact with the Kashana shelter house since her marriage in June 2019.

Last year on Dec 17, it said, the police shifted Iqra to the Bilquis Edhi Centre, Lahore from where she was shifted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after she fell ill. She was sent back to the Edhi Centre after she was discharged from the hospital.

She breathed her last on Feb 5 due to illness, the reported concluded.

Afhsan Latif, former superintendent of Kashana, had rejected the probe report.

She demanded a probe into the girl’s sudden death. She added Iqra had grown up in the Child Protection Bureau, Darul Aman and Kashana and thus, she was abreast of the miseries of the girls living there.

