Ertugrul star’s Pakistani host Kashif Zameer gets bail

LAHORE: A court on Thursday granted bail to Kashif Zameer, the man who hosted Dirilis Ertugrul star Engin Altan Düzyatan in a case related to issuing threats to a citizen, ARY News reported.

The bail was granted by a local court in Model Town against a surety bond of Rs50,000.

The police party led by senior superintendent of police (SSP) Investigation Lahore had arrested fraudster Kashif Zameer in the wee hours of Thursday.

Earlier it emerged that Kashif Zameer is a wanted criminal, with nearly 8 cases booked against him.

Zameer, who was seen everywhere with the Turkish star during his first-ever visit to Pakistan, had struck a deal of one million dollars with Engin Altan but paid only half of it.

Read more: Police arrest ‘fraudster’ Kashif Zameer who hosted Engin Altan

According to a criminal record of gold-laden Kashmir Zameer available with ARY News, four cases were registered against him in Lahore, two each in Toba Tek Singh and Sialkot.

These cases include serious offenses including fraud, betrayal of trust, car theft, and robbery.

Kashif Zameer is the managing director of the Chaudhry Group of Companies and invited the Ertugrul star to visit Pakistan.

Comments

comments