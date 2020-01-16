Kashmir a disputed territory between Pakistan-India: Chinese Ambassador

China’s Ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun has said, China recognizes Kashmir as a disputed territory between India and Pakistan and supports UN resolutions calling for the exercise by Kashmiri people of their right to self-determination through a UN-supervised plebiscite.

Talking to media at United Nations Headquarters he said China’s position on Kashmir dispute is very clear.

Read More: Indian annexation of Kashmir, detriment to UN resolutions: Chinese Ambassador

Earlier, the UN Security Council has again discussed the prevailing grave situation in occupied Kashmir which was put under military siege and lockdown by Narendra Modi-led communal government in New Delhi when it revoked the special status of the territory in August, last year.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan in series of tweets on Thursday welcomed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) discussing the situation in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir during a closed-door meeting in New York.

“Pakistan welcomes UN Security Council discussing the situation in Jammu & Kashmir again. An internationally recognized dispute, J&K remains on the Security Council’s agenda & its consideration by the Council reflects a recognition of the seriousness of the prevailing situation,” he said.

Read More: India, a nuclear-armed country, is being run by extremists: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Khan said the Kashmir dispute must be resolved in accordance with relevant UNSC resolutions and the will of the Kashmiri people.

“We will continue to provide moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people until they secure their inalienable right to self-determination,” he reiterated.

Comments

comments