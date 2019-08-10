Freedom movement in Occupied Kashmir will gain momentum: Sheikh Rasheed

LAHORE: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday said that freedom movement in Occupied Kashmir will gain momentum after lifting of the curfew, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference at Pakistan Railways (PR) headquarters, he said that operation of Samjhota Express and Thar Express trains (which run between Pakistan and India) would not restart until he was a minister.

He said Kashmiris came out from their homes despite the curfew, adding that the Kashmir freedom movement will expedite when curfew would lift in IoK.

Read More: JI chief, GB governor, AJK President to be included in PM’s committee on Kashmir

The minister rejected the offer of Indian foreign office for the restoration of both suspended trains.

“I reject the petition of Indian foreign office for the restoration of both trains,” he said and added, “we will show that Kashmir and Kashmiris are part of our blood.”

He said that voice for Kashmir would be raised from every country. Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has announced that Sindh Express will be inaugurated after Eid in Multan.

