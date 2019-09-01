Kashmir issue to be resolved under leadership of PM Khan: Sheikh Rasheed

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed on Sunday said Kashmir conflict will be resolved in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has raised occupied Kashmir issue effectively”, he said while talking to newsmen in Lahore

Rasheed warned India of any misadventure in the region and said: “If anyone dares to attack Pakistan, then it will be our last war.

The minister said the nation stands firmly united with its armed forces in any of situation. Commenting on the peace in Afghanistan, Rasheed said India does not want to see peaceful Afghanistan.

On August 30, Rasheed Ahmed while condemning the Indian brutalities in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) had said that Indian tyranny and hegemonic endeavours would end up fragmenting it in 22 separate states.

Rasheed had said that a nuclear war was sure to demolish everything in both countries, he warned Modi.

In conclusion, the minister said that time would prove that Narendra Modi took the worst step in Indian history by scrapping Article 370.

